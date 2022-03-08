MAGA rioter's wife tells fellow '1-6-ers' to not take plea deals even after her husband's quick conviction

Nicole Reffitt, the wife of newly convicted MAGA rioter Guy Reffitt, urged other MAGA rioters to not take plea deals despite the fact that a jury found her husband guilty on all counts after roughly four hours of deliberation.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Reffitt was asked what she'd tell the hundreds of other alleged MAGA rioters still awaiting trial -- and she struck a defiant tone.

"He was used as an example today to make all the 1-6-ers take a plea," she said. "Do not take a plea, 1-6-ers! Do not! We got this!"

In all, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on charges of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, guilty of obstruction of justice, guilty of entering the Capitol with a firearm, and guilty of obstruction law enforcement officers.

During his trial last week, Reffitt broke down in tears when he saw his 19-year-old son, Jackson Reffitt, took the witness stand to testify against him.

Among other things, Jackson Reffitt said his father sent messages to the family promoting a new civil war, while also talking about "rising up" and "destroying" the United States government.

Reffitt also revealed to jurors that he reported his own father to the FBI and he felt "dirty for doing so.

Reffit has also faced testimony from former Three Percenter Rocky Hardie, who told the jury that Reffitt brought a handgun and some zip ties with him as he stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Watch the video of Nicole Reffitt below.


