Infamous MAGA rioter found guilty of all charges after his son testified against him at blockbuster trial

After just a few hours, Texan Guy Reffitt was found guilty on all charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His case was the first among the hundreds to not do a plea deal and go to a public trial.

As CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane tweeted, the five charges in which he was found guilty are obstruction, entering with a firearm, obstructing officers and transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder.

The jury began deliberating after 10:30 a.m. EST, but the judge gave them time for lunch. Hours after their return, they had a verdict.

Reffitt's own son testified against his father and explained that he had grown increasingly paranoid.

Reffitt claimed he was just prone to bragging and making grandiose statements. He told the jury that the video showing his actions was "unreliable."

Reffitt's lawyer claimed that he should be found guilty of illegally being in a restricted area.

The sentencing is forthcoming, but he would only get one year in prison without the firearms charges, which he's already served. With the firearms charges, Raffitt could end up behind bars for a maximum of 20 years.