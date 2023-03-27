Gwyneth Paltrow accuser Terry Sanderson testifies in court

Terry Sanderson, center, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, appears in court during her testimony on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. - Rick Bowmer/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS
The optometrist suing actor Gwyneth Paltrow over serious injuries he said he suffered on a Utah ski slope in 2016 after a collision with the “Proof” star took the stand Monday during the fifth day of proceedings. Terry Sanderson told the court he is “living a different life” after the crash, which he blames for “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.” According to the 76-year-old plaintiff, the aftermath of his run-in with Paltrow has been lonely, due to changes in his personality that caused him to ...