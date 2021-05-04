Gwyneth Paltrow is now a wellness adviser for a cruise ship. This could get weird
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop lab Special Screening in Los Angeles, California on January 21, 2020. - Rachel Murray/Getty Images North America/TNS

Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to feel good sailing, even in a pandemic. The actress and Goop founder announced on Instagram that she's partnering with Celebrity Cruises on a wellness program. "I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond. I'll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity's new Well-being Advisor," Paltrow wrote with a pic of her staring at the ocean. "My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity's wellness experience." The Oscar wi...