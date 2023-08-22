Haiti and Dominican Republic bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Franklin
Tropical storms Franklin and Emily— along with five other disturbances— were being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS

The populations of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which share the island of Hispaniola, are being warned to brace for heavy rainfall and possible landslides as Tropical Storm Franklin continues to make its way toward the island. One of five storm systems currently in the Atlantic, Franklin is expected to begin taking aim at the island as early as Monday night. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Franklin could produce rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches — and some areas could see as much as 15 inches — across Hispaniola. Late Sunday, authorities in the Dominican Republic’s Operations...