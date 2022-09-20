Haiti’s civil unrest is being financed by economic interests, top Biden aide says
RICHARD PIERRIN/Getty Images North America/TNS

The ongoing violent protests that have plunged a crisis-wrecked Haiti into a deeper state of chaos and lawlessness are being “financed by economic actors who stand to lose money,” a top aide in the Biden administration on Latin America and the Caribbean said Monday. Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere and a special assistant to President Joe Biden, said there are individuals in the Caribbean country opposed to the reduction in $400 million in fuel subsidies. The reductions were announced as part of an announced Haitian government hike in th...