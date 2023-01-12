'How did Republicans let this happen?' Hakeem Jeffries shreds GOP over 'fraudster' George Santos

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted the Republican Party on Thursday for allowing Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to continue serving despite his fraudulent claims during the election.

"It's clear to me that George Santos is not fit to serve in the United States Congress," Jeffries told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "That's not my perspective; that's not a Democratic perspective. Three or four of my Republican colleagues, his next-door neighbors in New York, have said George Santos is not fit to serve in Congress."

"How did Republicans let this happen?" the Democratic leader asked. "How did you get behind someone like George Santos, who is so clearly a fraudster? Santos didn't even have a Republican primary."

Jeffries noted that Republicans "cleared the field" so that Santos could win the primary.

Santos won his 2022 election after lying about his education and religious background. There are also questions about how he funded his campaign.

