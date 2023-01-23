Hakeem Jeffries rips Kevin McCarthy's 'apparent double standard' with committee assignments

"I’ve got a 75 year old man, who has NEVER been in trouble before, sitting in PRISON over not paying a small tax on the use of a company apartment, a company car, or his grandchildrens (sic) education, etc., while drug dealers & murderers freely roam the sidewalks of New York, with nothing being done to stop them," Trump wrote on Truth Social this Monday.

"Crime, in fact, is at an all time high! The Radical Left Democrats put him there. 90 days in jail, or 10 years (life!), depending on what you say about 'Trump.' Our Country is going to Hell!" he added.

Weisselberg will serve his sentence at Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, and will be placed separate from the general population.

In August, he pleaded guilty to 15 felonies in a deal with prosecutors, which required him to testify against the Trump Organization, pay $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties, and waive any right to appeal.

In a statement announcing the sentence, New York district attorney Alvin Bragg said Weisselberg's behavior was part of a 13-year scheme to defraud federal, state and city authorities.

"In Manhattan, you have to play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for," Bragg said.

"Weisselberg used his high-level position to secure lavish work perks such as a rent-free luxury Manhattan apartment, multiple Mercedes Benz automobiles and private school tuition for his grandchildren -- all without paying required taxes," he said.

Weisselberg's testimony helped prosecutors gain the December 6 conviction of the Trump Organization and sister firm Trump Payroll Corp on 17 similar fraud and tax evasion charges that involved falsifying business records.

Although he testified against the company, Weisselberg did not implicate the former president, who is again running for the White House in 2024, in any crime.

A close friend of the Trump family, Weisselberg admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as a rent-free apartment in a posh neighborhood, luxury cars for him and his wife and his grandchildren's fees at an expensive private school.





With additional reporting by AFP