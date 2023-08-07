Hard-hit Argentina workers ask saints, not politicians, for jobs

By Claudia Martini and Miguel Lo Bianco BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentines, who have seen jobs and wages hit by economic malaise and rampant inflation, lined up at churches on Monday to ask St. Cayetano, the patron saint of bread and labor, for employment, with some critical of politicians for not doing enough to help. The South American country, which saw unemployment tick up to 6.9% in the first quarter, is set for primary elections on Sunday where the conservative opposition is expected to outperform the ruling Peronist coalition. The run-up to the vote, in effect a dress rehearsal for the...