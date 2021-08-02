Matt Gaetz spokesman celebrates end of eviction moratorium despite being evicted twice
Gage Skidmore.

Harlan Hill, a spokesperson for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), celebrated the expiration of a moratorium on evictions despite being guilty of being evicted twice himself.

In a tweet on Monday, Hill mocked activists who slept on the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the end of the eviction moratorium that was put in place due to Covid-19.

"Get a f**king job," he wrote.

Writer Kathleen O'Nline pointed out that Hill has been evicted at least twice from apartments in Washington, D.C.

"Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill, celebrating the expiration of the eviction moratorium and telling those at risk of eviction to 'get a f**king job,' has been evicted from 2 apartments DC - including in 2019, when he was forced to vacate after failing to pay close to $10K in back rent," she noted.

