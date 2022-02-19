Harris: Consequences 'severe and swift' in case of Ukraine invasion
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, speaks during the second day of the Munich Security Conference. Tobias Hase/dpa
The US is very much open to negotiations with Russia in light of the brewing Ukraine crisis, says US Vice President Kamala Harris, but also warned of "consequences" should a feared invasion take place.

"We are still open to a diplomatic resolution," said the vice president, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. "But if it does not [work], then there are consequences.

"And they will be severe and swift."

