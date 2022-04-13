Fox News host rants about 'ghost hammers' in response to subway shooting: 'Are we going after those?'
Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday suggested that "ghost hammers" are responsible for crimes on the New York City subway.

A day after 10 people suffered gunshot wounds on the subway, Faulkner accused New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) of politicizing the shootings.

"The buck stops with her, the buck stops with the mayor of the city," the Fox News host ranted. "I don't know who they're both upset with about calling for crime has to end when the citizens went to the mayor and said, we're afraid on the subway."

"When will they not talk about politics?" she continued. "I think our number one thing today is to get this animal who opened up fire."

Faulkner added: "And how do we address the burst in violent crime on the subways that deal with knives and hammers. Are we going after those? Are there ghost hammers? Can we talk about those?"

The term "ghost hammers" was likely meant to mock President Joe Biden's effort to curb the use of so-called "ghost guns" that do not have serial numbers.

In February, 57-year-old William Blount was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer on the subway. No other hammer attacks have been reported on the subway this year.

