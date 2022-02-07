Fox News host says she 'needs a list' of who is allowed to use N-word after Joe Rogan apologizes
Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Monday demanded a list of who is allowed to use the N-word after podcaster Joe Rogan apologized for using the slur over a period of years.

"I mean, if Black people are going to use this word in rap music or wherever it is, then what are the rules?" Faulkner complained. "Is there a list of people who use the word? I need the list and I need the rules because, to me, if a word is a word is a word and it's not going to be used by anybody then it has to be across the board."

The Fox News host, who is Black, claimed that she did not know whether to teach her children not to use the N-word.

Faulkner also said that she expected some blowback on social media.

"Oh my gosh, a Black woman says that Black men can't use the N-word!" she opined. "No, she said they shouldn't and wished they didn't because you're saying that no one can and if there are exceptions, I'm going to need a list to see who is on the list."

Fox News host doesn't understand why Joe Rogan can't say N-word but Black people can www.youtube.com

