'How does she still have a job?' Fox News host mocked for bogus report DHS secretary 'resigned'
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

During her live phone interview with Donald Trump this Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner interjected to announced that the DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, "has resigned."

"Well, I'm not surprised," Trump replied. "It's a big victory for our country."

But Faulkner had to change course immediately.

"Hold on, let me stop, let me stop, let me listen to my team one more time," the host said while pressing her earpiece to her ear. "Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize."


It was an odd moment, as many on Twitter pointed out.