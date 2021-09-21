Sidney Powell claims the boyfriend of Brian Kemp's daughter was ‘blown up in his car’ to stop Georgia audit
Screengrab.

Trump-loving conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell is now alleging that a Georgia man was murdered as part of a scheme to prevent Gov. Brian Kemp from conducting an audit of the state's vote, which was won by President Joe Biden.

"I think, what we are dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark," Powell told controversial far-right Pastor Andrew Wommack on his podcast. "It's organized, it's well-funded, it's pure evil."

"They are willing to kill people à la Kelly Loeffler's aide in GA, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her. He happened to be dating Gov. Kemp's daughter. Gov. Kemp was considering, I think, at that point a signature audit," Powell said.

"We are talking about trillions of dollars of global wealth at issue here," she said, alleging a murderous international conspiracy.

The only problem is, Loeffler's aide was not "suddenly blown up in his car."

Harrison Deal, the aide in question, "died in a three-vehicle crash on I-16" The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

