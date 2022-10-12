Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'in quite a corner' ahead of 'testimony from hell' in rape accuser case

Former President Donald Trump is "in quite a corner" ahead of his testimony in a case brought by a rape accuser, according to former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Wednesday that Trump will have to sit for a deposition scheduled for later this week. Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he denied her rape allegations against him.

The former president has argued that the United States government should represent him in the case.

Following Kaplan's ruling, Litman suggested that Trump may seek a last-minute deal to avoid being deposed.

"District court holds the Trump must sit for [a] deposition next week in the Jean Carroll case," Litman wrote on Twitter. "Her lawyers are no doubt preparing the testimony from hell for him, all under penalty of perjury. He's in quite a corner. Will he suddenly try to settle?"