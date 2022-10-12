Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'in quite a corner' ahead of 'testimony from hell' in rape accuser case

Former President Donald Trump is "in quite a corner" ahead of his testimony in a case brought by a rape accuser, according to former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Wednesday that Trump will have to sit for a deposition scheduled for later this week. Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he denied her rape allegations against him.
The former president has argued that the United States government should represent him in the case.
Following Kaplan's ruling, Litman suggested that Trump may seek a last-minute deal to avoid being deposed.
"District court holds the Trump must sit for [a] deposition next week in the Jean Carroll case," Litman wrote on Twitter. "Her lawyers are no doubt preparing the testimony from hell for him, all under penalty of perjury. He's in quite a corner. Will he suddenly try to settle?"
According to a new Bloomberg report, top House Republicans are planning to threaten to shut down the U.S. Government by refusing to raise the debt ceiling next year in a scheme to force Democrats to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, should they win the House in November.
President Biden echoed critics' concerns over threats to U.S. social networks while visiting and addressing survivors of hurricane Ian in Florida this week, watch below:
“Social Security and Medicare eligibility changes, spending caps, and safety-net work requirements are among the top priorities for key House Republicans who want to use next year’s debt-limit deadline to extract concessions from Democrats,” Bloomberg Law reports.
“The four Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman in the next Congress said in interviews that next year’s deadline to raise or suspend the debt ceiling is a point of leverage if their party can win control of the House in the November midterm elections.”
Aaron Fritschner, former Deputy Chief of Staff to Rep. Beyer tweeted: “House Republicans saying out loud that holding the debt limit hostage to demands for cuts to Social Security and Medicare is a ‘top priority.'”
“If Republicans regain control of Congress, they are planning to threaten a global financial meltdown if they don’t get their way on cutting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,” writes Media Matters for America’s senior fellow Matthew Gertz.
“If Republicans regain power, they are coming for your Social Security and Medicare,” he adds.
“The Republican plan to fight inflation is to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,” writes journalist and former Vox editor and co-founder Matthew Yglesias.
“Extreme MAGA Republican leaders openly threatening to cause economic catastrophe in order to achieve their dreams of slashing Medicare, Medicaid & Social Security,” is how Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s communications director, Henry Connelly, responds.
Critics of far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been arguing that he crossed an ethical line when he sent planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts — a political stunt they say was designed to troll Democrats, as Massachusetts is a deep blue state that President Joe Biden carried by 33 percent in 2020. Some of those critics have been calling for an investigation, and now, according to Politico, one is being carried out by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Inspector General’s Office.
Journalists Gary Fineout and Lisa Kashinsky report that the Office is “examining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant transports” in order to determine “whether the Republican governor improperly used money connected to COVID-19 aid to facilitate the flights.”
“The agency’s Inspector General’s Office confirmed to several members of Massachusetts’s Democratic congressional delegation that it planned ‘to get this work underway as soon as possible’ to probe Florida’s spending as part of ongoing audits into how states have used the billions…. sent to them as part of the American Rescue Plan, according to a letter provided by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s office,” Fineout and Kashinsky explain. “In an October 7 letter to Markey and five House members, Richard K. Delmar, deputy inspector general for the Treasury Department, told the lawmakers that the agency would ‘review the allowability’ of COVID-19 aid to states ‘related to immigration generally, and will specifically confirm whether interest earned on (the) funds was utilized by Florida related to immigration activities, and if so, what conditions and limitations apply to such use.’”
Fineout and Kashinsky note that the letter “marks the first time federal authorities have acknowledged they’re looking into the transports” to Martha’s Vineyard.
“Florida did not directly use federal COVID-19 funds to transport the migrants,” according to the Politico reporters. “But state legislators, earlier this year, directed that $12 million in interest earned off COVID-19 aid be used to pay for the transport of ‘unauthorized aliens from this state.’ So far, Florida paid a Panhandle-based company $1.56 million to fly migrants, but DeSantis has vowed to continue transporting them to blue strongholds.”
In the letter, Delmar wrote, “We plan to get this work underway as quickly as possible, consistent with meeting our other oversight mandates and priorities, both in pandemic recovery programs as well as the other Treasury programs and operations for which we have responsibility. We are also monitoring legislative and judicial challenges to the use of the funds for this purpose; such developments may affect the scope and timing of our review.”
A Catholic school teacher in Brazil is being investigated after video surfaced showing her appear to give the Nazi salute in front of her class, the New York Post reports.
The clip shows the unnamed teacher at Colégio Sagrada Família in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, first giving a traditional salute before flashing the Nazi salute while draped in the Brazilian flag and wearing memorabilia in support of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro -- to the sound of laughter in the classroom.
While the true intent of the teacher isn't known, the school as received multiple complaints over the incident and is conducting an "internal" investigation.
“Out of respect for our school community, parents, students and everyone who has an interest in what happened to one of our teachers from the 3rd grade of high school, we state that we do not condone or agree with the teacher’s position," the school said in a statement.
The Brazil-Israel Institute wrote that the behavior “exemplifies the warnings that neo-Nazi incidents have increased in Brazil in recent years, whether against Jews or other groups, such as black people and the LGBTQIA+ community."
