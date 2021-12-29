Obama shares letter he sent to Harry Reid in his final weeks

In the wake of former Sen. Harry Reid's (D-NV) passing away at the age of 82 on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama shared a letter that he sent to his longtime ally in his final weeks.

According to Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, Obama wrote the letter on behalf of Reid's wife, Linda, who said she wanted to have some letters to read to him in his final weeks.

"Here's what I want you to know," Obama wrote in the letter. "You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what I got done without your determination."

In addition to praising Reid's career, Obama also praised him on a personal level.

"Most of all, you've been a good friend," he said. "As different as we are, I think we both saw something of ourselves in each other... and you know what, we made for a pretty good team."

Read the whole letter below.