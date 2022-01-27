Slur-spewing Florida man arrested after shattering Black teens' car windows with a pipe

A slur-spewing Florida man has been arrested after he confronted two Black teenagers and then attacked their car using a pipe.

Local news station WESH reports that Volusia County sheriff's deputies say that 58-year-old Richard Burnham over the weekend approached two Black teens while they were filling up their car at a local gas station.

He immediately became hostile with them and started yelling racial slurs, according to police. He then walked to his own truck, where he pulled out a large pipe that he used to bash the teens' car windows and doors.

As they tried driving away, Burnham then followed them for two miles before deciding to turn back.

READ MORE: Congresswoman's car struck by bullets — but she wasn't inside

When confronted by police about his actions, Burnham claimed that the teens had shot him with an airsoft gun and threatened to kill him.

However, police found no such gun on the victims, and also found other discrepancies in Burnham's claims.

Burnham was released from jail on $40,000 bond on Wednesday, and he faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief.

IN OTHER NEWS: Congresswoman's car struck by bullets — but she wasn't inside