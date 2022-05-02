'Shocking caught-on-video attack' shows man punching 68-year-old Asian woman as she crosses the street: report

A man randomly assaulted an Asian woman in a incident that was caught on video in New York City, the New York Post reports.

Footage shows the 68-year-old victim was crossing the street when the man suddenly came up behind her. The woman then runs back in the other direction while the man chases her and punches her in the torso, knocking her to the ground in the middle of the street.

The man said nothing during the attack and simply ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with bruised ribs and back pain. Police are still looking for the suspect, and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as potentially racially motivated.