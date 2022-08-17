Slur-spewing man allegedly threatened Black New Yorkers with a knife — then got knocked out cold
A knife-wielding man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly threatening a group of Black New Yorkers.

NBC News reports that 58-year-old New York City resident John Borzumato is accused of accosting a group of three Black males and one white male shortly after they parked their car in a Staten Island neighborhood.

Borzumato, whom police say was intoxicated at the time, allegedly approached them while wielding a knife and began hurling racial slurs.

"You n*****s don't belong here," Borzumato said, according to a police report. "You n*****s have to get out of here."

At one point, Borzumato physically shoved one of the men, who proceeded to punch him and knock him out cold, police said.

Borzumato was then taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered after he hit his head on the ground after being punched.

He has since been charged with menacing as a hate crime in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree, according to NBC News.

He is due to make an appearance in court next month.

