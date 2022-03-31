"I'm sick of all you (expletive)," said a man on the New York City subway last Thursday evening during a vicious attack, reported ABC 7.
The victim said that they were riding the A-train near 190th Street Thursday night when a person sat across from them and began making threatening remarks.
The attacker said, "I wish I had my pepper spray" before he spat at the victim, a police report details.
The victim stood up and that's when the attacker charged. The videos obtained by police show the man grabbing the victim's hair and punching them repeatedly in the face. The victim had to be taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital to handle cuts to their head.
The Hate Crime Task Force is asking for any information that people might have to identify the attacker. NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
See the full report below: