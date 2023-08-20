He ripped down the pride flag before he shot and killed her: Film director on the murder of shop owner

Director of films like "Bridesmaids" and "The Office," Paul Feig is remembering his friend who was shot and killed this weekend by someone targeting her storefront flying a pride flag.
Posting on Instagram, Feig mourned the loss of his friend Lauri Carleton, who owned Lake Arrowhead's Mag,Pi, TMZ reported Sunday.
According to the post, police say the man shot her over the flag hanging outside the shop.
"He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her," said Feig.
Carleton wasn't LGBTQ+, her friends explained online, but she was an ally, which is why she hung the flag.
"Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community. But this intolerance has to end," he continued. "Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain."
He later wrote on Twitter: "If people don’t think anti-gay & trans rhetoric isn’t dangerous, think again."
San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe calld it a "senseless act of hate and violence," the report also said.