Black family feels threatened after 'screaming' neighbor spray paints the N-word on her own house

A Black family in Oregon says they feel targeted after one of their neighbors spray painted the N-word on her own house.

In an interview with local news station KPTV, Andre Channel of West Linn, Oregon explained that he and his family had long had difficulties with this particular neighbor, who over the years has allegedly exhibited a number of unhinged behaviors.

“We’ve been calling the police because of just escalating behavior," Channel explained. "The screaming day in and day out, the breaking her own windows.”

Things escalated even further over the holidays, when he says another neighbor informed him of even more disturbing behavior.

“He was like hey, just want to let you know, your neighbor wrote the n-word all across their house,” Channel said. “This is the crossing the line for me, this is new.”

The family called local police, who painted over the racial slur the woman have scrawled across her house and who are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Channel, however, thinks the neighbor's history of bad behavior makes her a potential threat to his family.

"My daughters shouldn’t have to be at home wondering what’s going to happen next," he told KPTV.