New York man punches 24-year-old in the head while shouting homophobic tirade: NYPD

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that the New York City Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on video assaulting a 24-year-old in a CVS Pharmacy — and say that the incident is a possible anti-gay hate crime.

"Surveillance video released by the New York City Police Department shows a man walking into the store next to another person. The suspect appears to be exiting the store, but just as he passes the victim, he punches him in the back of the head and the neck," reported Elisha Fieldstadt. "The NYPD said in a statement that the suspect was 'stating anti-sexual orientation remarks' during the attack."

According to the report, the suspect fled the scene and the victim refused medical attention.

The number of hate crimes in the United States is on the rise — mainly due to a spike in attacks on Asian-Americans out of a mistaken belief that they were responsible for bringing COVID-19 to the country. However, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes are also increasing, according to the FBI.

Watch the report here.