Hate and harassment is the 'price of admission' to Twitter under Elon Musk's 'whims': reporter

On MSNBC Friday, reporter Brandy Zadrozny discussed the consequences of billionaire Elon Musk taking over Twitter, and giving the green light for people previously suspended over hate and harassment to return to the platform.

This comes amid an NBC News report that the platform is seeing a rise in hate speech — and people promoting it.

"New data ... shows that the platform has welcomed back hundreds of right wing and QAnon conspiracy theorists who had been banned before Elon Musk took over," said anchor Hallie Jackson. "NBC found that right-wingers are logging back in and left-wing accounts are being suspended ... Elon Musk, he has said he wants to make Twitter about free speech. The conversation has been lately, it has been about hate speech on the platform."

"Yes, we are beginning to see, I think, the effects of Elon Musk's policies, or really better yet, we should call them whims, on Twitter," said Zadrozny. "And Twitter is now turning into a place where, according to the data that we looked at, and the data of researchers and users themselves who are fleeing the platform, where neo-Nazis and white supremacists and conspiracy theorists, where hate speech is allowed, where anti-LGBTQ hate speech is allowed and appreciated."

This is all turning the site into a place where "harassment is the price of admission," she continued.

"And now why do people want to be a part of this new Twitter, Twitter 2.0, really we have to wait and see, but prominent people are leaving, we talk about that in the piece," Zadrozny said.

Watch below: