Josh Hawley ripped to shreds for 'bizarre and shameless' pledge of support for Capitol cops
Senator Josh Hawley with the @Missouri_NG 220th Engineer Construction Company (via Twitter)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) received significant backlash this week after he praised the Missouri National Guard for their work in supporting Capitol police.

Hawley, of course, was one of the leading Republican senators to challenge the results of the 2020 election, which incited supporters of former President Donald Trump to violently storm the Capitol building on January 6th.

However, that didn't stop Hawley from posting a photo on his Twitter account of him standing in solidarity with members of the Missouri National Guard who were helping Capitol police guard the United States Capitol.

"Honored to meet with the Missouri National 220th Engineer Construction Company who've been proudly supporting Capitol Police — special thanks to Specialist Ben Laws and Sergeant Trey Lawrence for their outstanding service during the unit's deployment," Hawley wrote. "You make Missouri proud."

Hawley's followers were quick to remind him of his role in inciting the violent mob that necessitated the presence of the Missouri NH -- check out some responses below.