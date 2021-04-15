Josh Hawley ripped to shreds for 'bizarre and shameless' pledge of support for Capitol cops

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) received significant backlash this week after he praised the Missouri National Guard for their work in supporting Capitol police.
Hawley, of course, was one of the leading Republican senators to challenge the results of the 2020 election, which incited supporters of former President Donald Trump to violently storm the Capitol building on January 6th.
However, that didn't stop Hawley from posting a photo on his Twitter account of him standing in solidarity with members of the Missouri National Guard who were helping Capitol police guard the United States Capitol.
"Honored to meet with the Missouri National 220th Engineer Construction Company who've been proudly supporting Capitol Police — special thanks to Specialist Ben Laws and Sergeant Trey Lawrence for their outstanding service during the unit's deployment," Hawley wrote. "You make Missouri proud."
Hawley's followers were quick to remind him of his role in inciting the violent mob that necessitated the presence of the Missouri NH -- check out some responses below.
Hey Josh quick q, why are they there https://t.co/huaMuo5S9q— Jason Bailey PLUS (@Jason Bailey PLUS)1618484750.0
This would be like Bin Laden doing a photo op with the first responders of 9/11 https://t.co/5BaCFhT38u— Aaron (not Feld) 🦆🏆🇺🇸 (@Aaron (not Feld) 🦆🏆🇺🇸)1618460910.0
Yes because standing next to our troops absolves you of inciting an insurrection that killed 5 people, injured hund… https://t.co/93k4XeMHoj— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈 (@Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈)1618454273.0
This you? https://t.co/ZhQc98pud0 https://t.co/K1pMdZb8wW— Alison Cook (@Alison Cook)1618455251.0
You’re the fucking reason they have to be there. Did no one explain that to you? https://t.co/Q1GOCw5XgM— steven pasquale (@steven pasquale)1618450169.0
Arsonist takes a picture with firefighters. https://t.co/bpKubp8hVY— Julian “Make Reoccurring Donations” Nader Saliani (@Julian “Make Reoccurring Donations” Nader Saliani)1618450982.0
This is like Richard Reid, aka “Shoe Bomber,” posing for photos with TSA employees and marveling at the full body s… https://t.co/tkjQ37Qv2F— Nick Francona (@Nick Francona)1618450794.0
This traitor creates the problem then has the gall to stand next to the women and men who have to be there to prote… https://t.co/zAHwSspdII— Adrian Fontes (@Adrian Fontes)1618447765.0