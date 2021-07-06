100-ton hay fire burns at Devin Nunes' family dairy in Iowa — it's unclear if illegal fireworks were involved
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) stands surrounded by hedges (Photo: Screen capture from campaign ad)

While Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has claimed to be a dairy farmer, his family abandoned the state of California several years ago for Iowa, leaving him to live out his life without a farm in California. During the July Fourth holiday, it appears a massive fire damaged considerable amounts of hay on the family farm.

According to the Visalia Times Delta, a 100-ton hay fire burned on the Nunes farm Saturday.

"The large, 100-ton haystack will burn for the next couple of days, Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear said. Firefighters worked with property owners to relocate another 300 tons of nearby hay, which were also threatened," said the report.

Investigators aren't speculating on the cause and say that they will investigate the cause, but some neighbors already think they know the reason.

"Neighbors on Oakdale Avenue said they witnessed a 'Disney-style' illegal fireworks show and party at the dairy, which is run by a relative of Tulare Congressman Devin Nunes," said the report.

The neighbor across the street from the dairy, Lori Lockwood, told the paper that she heard loud booms and felt her house shake before midnight. She watched the colorful display when she and her husband went outside to look.

Read the full report at the Visalia Times Delta.

SmartNews