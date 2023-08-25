He lived in Lolita’s tank at Miami Seaquarium. What’s next for Li’i the dolphin?
Li'i, the Pacific white-sided dolphin, performs a trick during a training session inside his stadium tank at the Miami Seaquarium on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI -- Li’i the dolphin once shared a tank at the Miami Seaquarium with Lolita the killer whale and two other Pacific white-sided dolphins. Eventually, Li’i might have moved to a seaside sanctuary in Washington state with Lolita. But following the orca’s death last Friday and the relocation of the other two dolphins, 40-year-old female Loke and her offspring Elelo, to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago earlier this month, Li’i’s future is uncertain. For years, Lolita, also known as Toki or Tokitae, was a star attraction at the Seaquarium, and she spent over 50 years in captivity. Her death sparked an...

Science