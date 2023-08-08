Head of former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s security detail leaves NYPD amid Manhattan DA probe

Then- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, right, chats with New York Police Department Inspector Howard Redmond, left, during the Annual Greek Day Parade on April 14, 2019. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — The man who was head of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s NYPD security detail put in his retirement papers amid an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the New York Daily News has learned. Inspector Howard Redmond was suspended without explanation by the department on July 11. In a terse statement, the NYPD confirmed Monday he has since left the department. “The individual was dismissed from the NYPD,” a spokesperson said without giving a reason. A former NYPD officer still in city government said Redmond put in his retirement papers to retire ahead of an impendin...