C-SPAN caller asks Black guest if she has to 'fight' the supremacy of her 'white blood'

Author Heather McGhee responded to a racist Republican on Tuesday after he asked her if she fights against the supremacy of her "white blood."

During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal, a Kansas man named Gordon complained about McGhee's book, "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together."

"I'm so the opposite of you," Gordon began. "And I wonder if you get up in the morning and you have to fight that white blood off because it's trying to make you a racist? Do you have to fight that white blood off?"

"And all of this stuff that you're talking about was addressed in the '60s," he continued. "Low-income housing was built. You guys got child care, everything. You've always got your hand out and I just think it's pitiful that you think you write a book and you know everything about every white person alive."

McGhee responded with confusion: "I definitely don't claim to know everything about every white person alive. My book depends on a lot of research and survey data."

She pointed out that the caller seemed to be buying into the lie that Black people take more than they give to society.

"Who is selling that story?" she wondered. "Who's profiting from your average white American holding such negative views about their fellow Americans?"

"Who is selling ignorance about the great accomplishments of the Black community and how many obstacles had to be overcome?" McGhee added. "Who is selling stereotypes on cable news day in and day out? And how are they profiting from it? That's the question I ask in the book."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.