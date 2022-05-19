Embattled Dem Cuellar rushes to distance himself from billboard labeling his opponent as a 'home wrecker'

"It was stressful," she told the women at the table. "It was my second time doing it. This time was much, much longer. This was just yesterday right after the show, actually. So, it was much longer."

She said that she wouldn't "get ahead" of the committee's plans for public testimony, but she did say that the committee's line of questioning had grown sharper.

"Questions were much more pointed. I'll say that," Grisham explained. "I'm very hopeful, but I'm really mindful of the clock as you well know. Subpoenas have been put out for people. They're being ignored, and if the Republicans take over in the midterms, they're going to completely eradicate the committee so nothing will come of it, but I'm hopeful. A couple of the people on the panel had some really pointed questions for me that made me feel like they were headed in a good direction."

"Really? What direction do you mean?" asked Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor.

"I can't go into — just that perhaps they've got some information that will be --"

"Helpful," Whoopi Goldberg suggested.

"Very helpful in holding people accountable," she agreed.

"Don't compromise the testimony, guys!" Sara Haines said.

"I have to be careful in holding the appropriate people accountable and just more important, showing the country what really went on behind the scenes," Grisham explained.

"If they do it in time though," said Joy Behar.

"If they do it in time," Grisham agreed. "I'm very, very nervous about that. The Trump World is very good at ignoring --"

"Running down the clock," Behar said.

"Subpoenas and running down the clock," Grisham agreed.

The conversation then turned to talk about why the Justice Department isn't doing their own investigation and hasn't pressed charges against multiple Trump officials who have been hit with criminal contempt referrals.

"I talked about before, especially the Trump World, they don't -- it doesn't matter," Grisham explained. "He used to tell me all the time, it doesn't matter.... And I'm very confused by this. I'm just talking about the ignoring of the subpoena."

"Donald Trump, the president, the, you know, the former president —" Hostin began.

"Twice impeached," Behar cut in.

"Didn't he say that the Hatch Act did not apply to him?" asked Hostin.

"To me. He said, I'm the boss. Go out on TV. Say whatever you want to say — because I would be worried about doing campaign things. And he would say, 'I'm the boss of the Hatch Act.' Who cares?" Grisham noted.

