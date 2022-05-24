Henry Kissinger encourages Ukraine to give Russia land to end war
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warns of the perils of a clash between the United States and China John MACDOUGALL AFP

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said this week that the Ukrainian government should concede some of its territory to Russia to more quickly end an invasion that is now in its third month.

As Business Insider reports, the 98-year-old Kissinger told the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland that it was imperative for Western nations to avoid dealing Russian President Vladimir Putin a "humiliating" defeat in Ukraine, where his military has struggled to gain and hold territory.

"Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome," said Kissinger. "Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante."

This dividing line would mean that Ukraine would formally recognize Russian control of Crimea, among other concessions.

