Shadowy group of 'conservative warriors' builds 'America First' agenda for whoever leads GOP: report

The Heritage Foundation's Paul Dans is leading a group of former Trump officials preparing an "America First" agenda for the next Republican president – whoever that is, Politico reported Tuesday.

The program, called Project 2025, seeks to roll back what the group sees as a longtime liberal encroachment on Washington D.C.

"They want to overturn what began as Woodrow Wilson’s creation of a federal administrative elite and later grew into a vast, unaccountable and mostly liberal bureaucracy (as conservatives view it) under Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, numbering about two and a quarter million federal workers today," wrote Politico.

Defunding the Department of Justice, dismantling the FBI, and breaking up the DHS are just a few of the goals the group has on its agenda – which is to create a MAGA government for many presidents to come.

"In an effort to implement this agenda — which relies on another Reagan-era idea, the controversial 'unitary theory' of the Constitution under which Article II gives the president complete power over the federal bureaucracy — Dans has formed a committee to recruit what he calls 'conservative warriors' through bar associations and state attorneys general offices and install them in general counsel offices throughout the federal bureaucracy," writes Hirsh.

“This is a coming-together of the movement that has never been seen before,” says Dans. “It CAN Be Done.”

Also in the sights of the project are people either convicted or awaiting trial for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Russell Vought, Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget, told Politico, "We have political prisoners in America for the first time I can remember."

“We have people that are in jail that are no threat to their community and no flight risk, that are being mistreated in jail. The court system has adopted a paradigm that they are a threat to democracy," he said.

