Trump team already has 1,000-page manifesto outlining what to do if he wins White House: report

If former President Donald Trump retakes the White House in 2024, he will already have a policy team ready to go with extensive plans for remaking the federal government in his image.

That's because the far-right Heritage Foundation has already recruited a number of former Trump administration staffers to lay out a blueprint for the next Republican administration, reported Bloomberg News.

According to the report, Heritage has tapped several former senior Trump administration leaders, like former Office of Management and Budget chief Russell Vought, White House deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn, former Office of Legislative Affairs director Eric Ueland, and former Trump adviser John McEntee lay out policy proposals for Trump taking office a second time.

Their plans make up a 1,000-page playbook.

This comes after earlier reporting that Heritage, a decades-old right-wing think tank that became close to the Trump administration under his presidency, is also building out a vast "right-wing LinkedIn" to recruit people to come on as staffers for such a future administration at every level, with the goal of getting 20,000 people ready to go — and that 50 conservative groups are collaborating on this umbrella project.

Trump was often dissatisfied with his original Cabinet officials and national security officers, considering them disloyal and gradually purging those like John Kelly, Dan Coats, and even ultimately William Barr, who took contradictory positions or ever raised concerns key demands of his were illegal, considering them part of the "Deep State" who was out to get him. He and his supporters are determined that a future administration should be filled with people who will follow all his orders without question.

It also comes as Heritage Foundation policymakers have laid out exactly what some of the priorities for a new Republican administration should look like, including dismantling agency independence and civil service protections to give the president absolute control over the law, and imposing a "Biblically based" agenda in federal policy.