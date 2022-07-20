‘Hero’ Buttigieg heralded for responses to Republicans’ questions in congressional hearing

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is receiving high marks for his responses to questions from Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Many of them criticized President Joe Biden and his administration, sometimes with false right-wing propaganda, rather than discussing the implementation of the infrastructure law over which he is responsible, and the reason for his appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
In this exchange with a former sheriff, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Sec. Buttigieg steadfastly held his ground as the Texas Republican repeatedly asked if there has been discussion of removing President Biden via the 25th Amendment, over his "mental state," a far right-wing propaganda tactic.
At one point after Nehls mocked President Biden for falling off his bicycle last month, Buttigieg replied, "I’m glad to have a President who can ride a bicycle."
Nehls was "was fired by the Richmond (Texas) Police Department for reasons including destruction of evidence," Houston Public Media reported in 2017. "Nehls was also charged with underage drinking and obstructing an officer in 1988. He later applied for a job with the Ford Bend ISD Police Department, signing a form saying he'd never been charged with a crime."
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who features prominently in the investigation by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, tried to criticize Buttigieg for once encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles as an option against the current high price of gas.
After claiming that EVs cost $55,000, Buttigieg was prepared with more facts.
"I'm struck by this $55,000 number that keeps going around," Buttigieg noted.
"I knew this might come up so I just pulled a few of the latest prices," he added with a slight smirk. "A Chevy Volt – so an American-made 2022 EV is a $26,500. If you want a pickup truck, like a Chevy Silverado EV or a Ford F-150 Lightening, the starting prices of those are $39,939 and $39,974 respectively."
On social media, Buttigieg was heralded for his responses.
"Pete Buttigieg schools Scott Perry on the price of EVs," tweeted Ahmed Baba, founder of Rantt Media and a columnist for The Independent.
