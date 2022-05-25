Herschel Walker was busted for lying about his college education — and now he's lying about lying about it
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Georgia. - Megan Varner/Getty Images North America/TNS

Trump-backed GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a former football star, was plunged into controversy recently when it emerged he was lying about his academic credentials by claiming that he had graduated from the University of Georgia, when in fact he left the school to play professional football without ever earning a degree.

Caught in this lie, he tried to claim that he had never actually claimed he graduated in the first place — but on Wednesday, CNN's KFILE busted this too, providing the receipts.

"When Walker was challenged about his graduation deception in an interview last week with FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Russ Spencer, Walker declared he had never once said he graduated from the University of Georgia," wrote Daniel Dale and Andrew Kaczynski. "Spencer told Walker that he has a 'phenomenal life story.' but that 'in some instances you've exaggerated that story. You said that you graduated from UGA...' Walker interjected: 'I never said that. They say that. And I said — that's what you gotta remember. I never, I never have said that statement. Not one time. I've said that I studied criminal justice at UGA.'"

In fact, they wrote, Walker has claimed he graduated on at least three occasions — and even claimed he was valedictorian.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-backed candidate's 'abysmal campaign' helped Brad Raffensperger score massive upset win

"And all of sudden I started going to the library, getting books, standing in front of a mirror reading to myself. So that Herschel that all the kids said was retarded become valedictorian of his class. Graduated University of Georgia in the top 1% of his class," he said in a motivational speech in 2017. "And people say, 'Herschel, you played football.' But I said, 'Guys, I also was valedictorian of my class. I also was in the top 1% of my graduating class in college,'" he said in a radio interview that same year. And his now-defunct book promotional website claims that "After his first pro season, he finished his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Georgia," which isn't true either.

Walker, who won nomination easily last night to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) with the backing of former President Donald Trump, has also been accused of violent domestic abuse, even allegedly threatening to murder his ex-wife, and has ties to a group accused of scamming military veterans.

SmartNews