Brutal ad against Herschel Walker shows his ex-wife recounting horrific story of abuse
Revolt TV/screen grab

A new 30-second ad released by the anti-Trump Republican Accountability PAC includes footage of Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s ex-wife graphically describing him choking her and threatening to kill her during their marriage.

"Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," the ad starts out.

The ad then shows excerpts of past interviews where Cindy DeAngelis Grossman accuses Walker of possessing "guns and knives," choking her, and holding a gun to her head.

"He held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out," Grossman says in the ad.

Walker had stated in the past that he suffers from a mental health condition called dissociative identity disorder, a condition that was formerly labeled as a split personality.

Watch the video below:

