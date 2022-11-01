Herschel Walker rails against cash bail reform because Adam and Eve 'were held to responsibility'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker revealed that he opposes cash bail reform because biblical characters Adam and Eve faced consequences for disobeying God.

"They don't want to talk about crime," Walker told a group of supporters in Georgia on Tuesday. "Because the guy I'm running against, [Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)] voted — he wants criminals out of jail. He wants — he believes in no cash bail."

"And I'm, like, wait a minute," the candidate continued. "In the Bible I read, I remember in Adam and Eve, it says, from this place here you have total freedom but God said if you touch or each from that tree, you will surely die. They were held to responsibility!"

Walker argued that Democrats were "not holding people responsible for the crime they do."

"They think they need to let them out of jail," he complained. "And then what happened then? They become running free and we become prisoners in our own home. And when I think of something like that, I say, he's a Marxist."

Watch the video below.