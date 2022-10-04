Trump rages at the media over Herschel Walker abortion allegations: 'He's being slandered and maligned'
Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

NFL legend-turned GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, claims to be a staunch pro-life conservative who wants to ban abortion in his state. But according to a report from The Daily Beast that broke this Monday, he allegedly made at least one exception for a woman he impregnated back in 2009.

An unidentified woman claims Walker urged her to get an abortion and after she followed through with the procedure, Walker reimbursed her for it.

The story has ignited Walker's opponents, who accuse him of hypocrisy. But there's one notable person coming to his defense, and it's Donald Trump.

In a statement this Tuesday, Trump said Walker "is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media, and obviously, the Democrats."

Trump went on to say he's heard "many interesting things" about Walker's opponent, Raphael Warnock -- "things that nobody should be talking about, so we don't," likely referring to accusations of domestic violence against Warnock.

"Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt that he's correct," Trump continued, "and I have no doubt that he's correct. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past.


