Herschel Walker: 'Y'all ask me why I'm running... I don't know what I'm doing'
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said he's running for office even though he said, "I don't know what I'm doing."

At a campaign stop in Georgia with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday, Walker argued that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) should encourage unhappy citizens to leave the country.

"That's what we need," he said. "We need leaders in Washington who say, 'If you don't like the rules of the United States of America, leave the United States of America. Go somewhere else. There's other places. And if they will take you, why don't you go?'"

Walker later addressed why he was running for office.

"Y'all ask me why I'm running," he remarked. "I'm running because I'm this country boy from Wrightsville, Georgia."

"I'm just a country boy from Wrightsville, Georgia. I don't know what I'm doing," he admitted.

