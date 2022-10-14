Watch live: Herschel Walker debates Raphael Warnock in race that is ‘an allegory of Trump-era Republicanism’

Republican former NFL star Herschel Walker debated Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on Friday evening in what is likely to be the only debate in the campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Before the debate started, The New York Times reported on how Donald Trump recruited Walker and helped land him the GOP nomination.
"In a race that could determine control of the Senate, they chose short-term political expediency over confrontation with Mr. Trump or his chosen candidate," the newspaper reported. "The Georgia Senate race serves as an allegory of Trump-era Republicanism: Old-guard party leaders did not so much lead their voters as follow them; the evangelical wing was quick to compromise; Mr. Trump rewrote the conventional rules; and celebrity substituted for experience."
Walker's campaign has been dogged by repeated scandals over abortion and his family life.
Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, a Republican, believes the GOP made a mistake backing Walker.
“The most rational-minded folks were wanting to pump the brakes on what felt like a runaway train,” Duncan said. “Republicans were perfectly happy winning the first half of the football game, in the primary, and not paying any attention to the second half, which is the general.”
Watch below or at this link: