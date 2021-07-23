Trump-backed prospective Senate candidate repeatedly threatened to murder his ex-wife: divorce papers
Former President Donald Trump has been pushing for supporter Hershcel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia -- but a new investigation by the Associated Press shows he has major red flags about his past that include allegations of threatening repeatedly to murder his ex-wife.

The AP has combed through Walker's divorce papers and has found his ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, in the past leveled several allegations of violent and abusive behavior against him.

"Grossman has said she was long a victim of Walker's impulses," writes the AP. "She told ABC News that at one point during their marriage, her husband pointed a pistol at her head and said, 'I'm going to blow your f'ing brains out.' She filed for divorce in 2001, citing 'physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.'"

Walker allegedly continued his threatening behavior even after separating from Grossman, and Grossman's family members said Walker contacted them and told them that he would murder her and a man whom she had started dating after leaving Walker.

"In an affidavit, [Grossman sister Maria Tsettos] claimed Walker once called looking for his ex-wife while she was out with her boyfriend," reports the AP. "Tsettos took the call and said Walker became "very threatening" when told of Grossman's whereabouts. In Tsettos' recollection, Walker 'stated unequivocally that he was going to shoot my sister Cindy and her boyfriend in the head.'"

