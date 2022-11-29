Herschel Walker says 'we need to get rid of the government' to enact his energy plan

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday called to "get rid of the government."

While giving his standard campaign pitch in Georgia, Walker said he would vote for the "Green New Deal" when the time was right.

"When they get to the point they want to get to with the Green New Deal, I will raise my hand [and vote yes], but we're not at that point yet," Walker opined. "So, why are they trying to force it to something that we're not ready to go yet."

"Think about it," he continued. "They're going to our enemies; they're going to terrorists; they're going to dictators, asking them to help us!"

Walker added: "We don't need them to help us. We can help ourselves. We need to get rid of the government and get back to the people."

The candidate did not say if his wish to "get rid of the government" was confined to the energy sector.

Watch the video clip below or at this link.