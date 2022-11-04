Hershel Walker slammed by Seth Meyers for saying he's better than Obama

Comedian Seth Meyers weighed in on Thursday after retired running back Herschel Walker said he has a better résumé than the two-term president.

It started when Obama said at a campaign event, “Let’s say you’re at the airport and you see Mr. Walker and you say, ‘Hey, there’s Herschel Walker. Heisman winner. Let’s have him fly the plane.’ You probably wouldn’t say that. You would want to know, does he know how to fly an airplane?”

“My résumé against his résumé, I’ll put it up any time of the day,” Walker said.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" discussed the debate on Thursday, The Daily Beast reported.

“You do?” Meyers asked.

Meyers noted the "prop" badge Walker flashed at a debate.

“Look, you don’t have Obama’s résumé,” the comedian said. “You know how I know? Obama never had to flash a fake sheriff’s badge like he was cosplaying as Deputy Dog."

Meyers reminded, "The dude was president of the Harvard Law Review, senator, president, he’s won a Grammy, an Emmy, he won TIME’s Person of the Year, he went kite-surfing with Richard Branson, and now he’s got a Netflix deal where he produces movies and he still manages to maintain that laidback style he’s got going on post-presidency.”

Watch below or at this link:

Obama Campaigns Against Kari Lake and Warns About Threats to Democracy: A Closer Look www.youtube.com





