Herschel Walker has 'policy time' lessons each day as GOP leaders scramble to curb gaffes
Fox News/screen grab

Top Republicans around the country are stepping in to teach GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker about government in daily meetings that his campaign refers to as "policy time."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Sens. Mitch McConnell (KY), Lindsey Graham (SC) and Ted Cruz (TX) have all given lessons to Walker to prepare him for Georgia's May 24 primary.

Former President Donald Trump and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have also spent time advising the candidate.

“Of course he speaks regularly with the former president,” one source told the paper.

"Very important guest dropped by the office for policy time today!!" Walker's communications director tweeted recently. "We couldn’t take notes fast enough to keep up with @newtgingrich!"

Walker's campaign has largely limited the candidate to interviews with Fox News and sports outlets.

"Although Walker has mostly avoided discussing policy details in the interviews and appearances he’s done so far, the gaffes he has made resulted in national headlines," the Journal-Constitution noted.

