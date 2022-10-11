Herschel Walker warns of 'pronoun' revenge by Dems: 'They're going to take your kids now'
C-SPAN/screen grab

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker suggested on Tuesday that Democrats will "take your kids" as revenge because Americans rejected "pronouns in the military."

At a campaign stop with Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), Walker criticized the military for focusing on pronouns.

"Hey, just think about it," he told the crowd. "Pronouns in our military? How do you identify in our military? This is war times! What happened to push-ups? Sit-ups? Because I can tell you right now China, Iran and Russia not talking about pronouns."

"We should have never defunded our police," Walker claimed a few moments later. "They got us believing we can bring wokeness into our military. We should never bring wokeness into our military!"

Walker pointed to the crowd.

"You've gotten a little bit too smart," he explained. "You don't fall for it. You don't let them take you in that elevator [to Hell]. So they're going to take your kids now. They're going to take your kids down now."

"Because they want to tell the White kids, 'You're an oppressor,'" the candidate added. "They want to tell the Black kids, 'You're a victim.' No. All of them are victorious."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

SmartNews Video