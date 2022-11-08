GOP voter tells Fox Business he 'kind of abstained' from marking Herschel Walker on the ballot
Fox Business/screen grab

A Republican voter explained to Fox Business that he "kind of abstained" from casting his ballot for controversial Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R).

The Georgia man, identified as Will Friedman, told Fox Business that he voted for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) but didn't mark his ballot for Walker.

"Kind of abstained," the voter explained, "from most of that Senate race. I don't really dig most of those people. So, I just kind of left it alone. I kept it more local."

"So you just actually voted in the governor's race but you didn't even vote in the Senate race?" the Fox Business reporter asked.

"Correct," Friedman replied.

Watch the video clip below.

