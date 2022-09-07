Herschel Walker kicks off bus tour: Warnock wants 'Herschel Walker to compete against your daughter'
Facebook/screen grab

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker kicked off his bus campaign in Bartow County, Georgia on Wednesday with a transphobic rant.

In a speech to supporters, Walker told a story comparing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to Satan.

"You can see what's happening right now," Walker said. "Our economy has gone bad and it's at the fault of the guy that I'm running against. You know, he's voted for this."

The candidate then veered onto the topic of transgender women competing in sports.

"He voted to put men in women's sports," Walker said of Warnock. "That's sort of like saying you want Herschel Walker to compete against your daughter."

"Right now, he won't answer the question, can a man get pregnant," he continued. "I'll answer that for him. No, they can't get pregnant."

Walker also complained about "wokeness in our military."

"I can promise you right now, Iran, Russia and China are not worried about pronouns. They're not worried about pronouns. They are not worried about your identity," he said.

Watch the video below.

