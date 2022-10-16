'It's not rocket science!': Ex-Republican chair explains how Democrats should be treating Trump's candidates
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

Former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele made it clear to MSNBC when asked if he would have recruited Herschel Walker to be a Republican Senate candidate. "Hell no!" he said.

Walker has struggled in a race that is generally considered Republican-leaning, in part because he purports to support Republican values but has been caught in a number of lies.

"A thousand times no," said Steele. "It goes to the point that you just made about how you lean into the attack. It's ok to attack your opponent on political grounds in public. It's politics. You don't have to attack him publicly. But when a candidate opens themselves up like Kari Lake has out in Arizona and Herschel Walker has in Georgia, I don't understand why Democrats have to tip-toe through the tulips on it. I mean, the man has so many children he can't keep count. He paid for an abortion. The pro-life, pro-family man, was out there paying for abortions! Not just once, but apparently more than once. And the Reverand is like, 'well, we're just not going to talk about it.'"

Steele is talking about Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) doesn't want to go after Walker's hypocrisy in claiming to be pro-life while paying for abortions, claiming to be pro-family, while refusing to be involved with the lives of his children and claiming to be redeemed without ever asking for forgiveness or repenting.

See the exchange below:


MSNBC 10 16 2022 11 11 14 www.youtube.com

