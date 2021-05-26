Colorado Senator breaks out his banjo to do his own 'School of Rock' video about voting rights bill

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (Photo: Screen capture)
Ernest and folksy Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper whipped out his banjo to create his own endorsement of the voting rights bill known as the "For the People Act."
Using the tune from the legendary "School House Rock" song "I'm Just a Bill," Hickenlooper explains in the song that the bill gives people the ability to own their democracy instead of corporate political action committees (PAC).
""There's a bill here in the Senate and it's called the People's Act. It gives Power to the voters and not the corporate PACs. Now this bill will make it easy for voters to have their say," he sang. "So, let's make elections fairer and pass S.1 today!"
See the video below:
We’ve got to pass the #ForThePeopleAct 🪕 https://t.co/SNiLEw1I3x— Senator John Hickenlooper (@Senator John Hickenlooper)1621996198.0